Earnings results for Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Asure Software last announced its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1. Asure Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Asure Software will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Asure Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.01%. The high price target for ASUR is $11.00 and the low price target for ASUR is $11.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Asure Software has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Asure Software has a forecasted upside of 33.0% from its current price of $8.27. Asure Software has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software does not currently pay a dividend. Asure Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

In the past three months, Asure Software insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.20% of the stock of Asure Software is held by insiders. 60.95% of the stock of Asure Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR



Earnings for Asure Software are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.06 to ($0.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Asure Software is 4.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.29. The P/E ratio of Asure Software is 4.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.14. Asure Software has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

