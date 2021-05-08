Earnings results for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.4. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Avadel Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 137.94%. The high price target for AVDL is $22.00 and the low price target for AVDL is $17.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.75, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 137.9% from its current price of $7.88. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Avadel Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

In the past three months, Avadel Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.41% of the stock of Avadel Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 53.78% of the stock of Avadel Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL



Earnings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($1.32) per share. The P/E ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals is 39.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals is 39.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.51.

