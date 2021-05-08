Earnings results for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Boingo Wireless last released its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company earned $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. Boingo Wireless has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boingo Wireless in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.61%. The high price target for WIFI is $22.00 and the low price target for WIFI is $14.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Boingo Wireless has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Boingo Wireless has a forecasted upside of 14.6% from its current price of $13.96. Boingo Wireless has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless does not currently pay a dividend. Boingo Wireless does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

In the past three months, Boingo Wireless insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $421,200.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Boingo Wireless is held by insiders. 89.16% of the stock of Boingo Wireless is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI



Earnings for Boingo Wireless are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.32) per share. The P/E ratio of Boingo Wireless is -39.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Boingo Wireless has a P/B Ratio of 6.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

