ZoomInfo Technologies last released its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. Its revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZI)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ZoomInfo Technologies stock.

MEDALLION FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:MFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial last released its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. Medallion Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDALLION FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MFIN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medallion Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Medallion Financial stock.

UNDER ARMOUR (NYSE:UA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Under Armour has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNDER ARMOUR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UA)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Under Armour in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Under Armour stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SYKES ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:SYKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sykes Enterprises has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.8. Sykes Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYKES ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SYKE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sykes Enterprises in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sykes Enterprises stock.

