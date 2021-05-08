ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NYSE:ENBL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners last announced its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The company earned $970 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Its revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Enable Midstream Partners has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year. Enable Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enable Midstream Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Enable Midstream Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ENBL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CUMMINS (NYSE:CMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm earned $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Its revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cummins has generated $15.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Cummins has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cummins in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 13 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cummins stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CMI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PREMIER (NASDAQ:PINC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm earned $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Its revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Premier has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year. Premier has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Premier in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Premier stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PINC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CERUS (NASDAQ:CERS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cerus has generated ($0.51) earnings per share over the last year. Cerus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cerus in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cerus stock.

