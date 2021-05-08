DOUGLAS DYNAMICS (NYSE:PLOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Its revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Dynamics has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year. Douglas Dynamics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOUGLAS DYNAMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PLOW)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Douglas Dynamics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Douglas Dynamics stock.

DEVON ENERGY (NYSE:DVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year. Devon Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DEVON ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DVN)

22 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Devon Energy in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Devon Energy stock.

AMERESCO (NYSE:AMRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco last released its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.6. Ameresco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERESCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMRC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ameresco in the last year. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ameresco stock.

BENEFITFOCUS (NASDAQ:BNFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm earned $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Benefitfocus has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year. Benefitfocus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BENEFITFOCUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BNFT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Benefitfocus in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Benefitfocus stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BNFT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

