Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.62.

Cara Therapeutics last released its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. The company earned $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics has generated ($2.49) earnings per share over the last year. Cara Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Cara Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cara Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 157.23%. The high price target for CARA is $40.00 and the low price target for CARA is $26.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cara Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Cara Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 157.2% from its current price of $12.44. Cara Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Cara Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Cara Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Cara Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $714,394.00 in company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of Cara Therapeutics is held by insiders. 67.01% of the stock of Cara Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cara Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.03) to ($1.86) per share. The P/E ratio of Cara Therapeutics is -5.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cara Therapeutics is -5.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cara Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

