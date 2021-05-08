Earnings results for CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14.

CarLotz last issued its earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $1.28. The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 million. CarLotz has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CarLotz has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. CarLotz will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CarLotz in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 223.05%. The high price target for LOTZ is $22.00 and the low price target for LOTZ is $22.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CarLotz has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, CarLotz has a forecasted upside of 223.1% from its current price of $6.81. CarLotz has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

CarLotz does not currently pay a dividend. CarLotz does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CarLotz insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

