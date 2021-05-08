Earnings results for CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

CarParts.com last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.31 million. CarParts.com has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. CarParts.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. CarParts.com will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CarParts.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.83%. The high price target for PRTS is $28.00 and the low price target for PRTS is $15.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CarParts.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.40, CarParts.com has a forecasted upside of 34.8% from its current price of $15.13. CarParts.com has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com does not currently pay a dividend. CarParts.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

In the past three months, CarParts.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,815,769.00 in company stock. 46.10% of the stock of CarParts.com is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 74.36% of the stock of CarParts.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS



Earnings for CarParts.com are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of CarParts.com is -22.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CarParts.com is -22.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CarParts.com has a P/B Ratio of 44.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here