Earnings results for CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

CASI Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. CASI Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.42) earnings per share over the last year. CASI Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CASI Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 175.00%. The high price target for CASI is $5.00 and the low price target for CASI is $3.80. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CASI Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.40, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 175.0% from its current price of $1.60. CASI Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. CASI Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

In the past three months, CASI Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $6,150,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 24.75% of the stock of CASI Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 31.95% of the stock of CASI Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI



Earnings for CASI Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.24) per share. The P/E ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals is -3.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals is -3.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

