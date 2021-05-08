Earnings results for Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Catalyst Biosciences has generated ($4.60) earnings per share over the last year. Catalyst Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Catalyst Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 284.33%. The high price target for CBIO is $19.00 and the low price target for CBIO is $15.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Catalyst Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.33, Catalyst Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 284.3% from its current price of $4.51. Catalyst Biosciences has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Catalyst Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

In the past three months, Catalyst Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Catalyst Biosciences is held by insiders. 63.81% of the stock of Catalyst Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO



Earnings for Catalyst Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.48) to ($2.98) per share. The P/E ratio of Catalyst Biosciences is -1.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Catalyst Biosciences is -1.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Catalyst Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

