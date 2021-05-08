Earnings results for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.28%. The high price target for CPRX is $10.00 and the low price target for CPRX is $5.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.63, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 63.3% from its current price of $4.67. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

In the past three months, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.70% of the stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 64.86% of the stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX



Earnings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease by -7.69% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is 6.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is 6.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.51. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 5.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

