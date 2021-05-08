Earnings results for CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI last issued its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. CEL-SCI has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. CEL-SCI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CEL-SCI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.81%. The high price target for CVM is $23.00 and the low price target for CVM is $23.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI does not currently pay a dividend. CEL-SCI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

In the past three months, CEL-SCI insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $243,800.00 in company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of CEL-SCI is held by insiders. Only 30.03% of the stock of CEL-SCI is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM



Earnings for CEL-SCI are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $3.15 per share. The P/E ratio of CEL-SCI is -24.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CEL-SCI is -24.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CEL-SCI has a P/B Ratio of 38.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

