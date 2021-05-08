Earnings results for Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

Centrus Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 19th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80 million. Centrus Energy has generated ($2.54) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Centrus Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Centrus Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.79%. The high price target for LEU is $32.00 and the low price target for LEU is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Centrus Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, Centrus Energy has a forecasted upside of 1.8% from its current price of $24.56. Centrus Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Centrus Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

In the past three months, Centrus Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,920,397.00 in company stock. Only 14.20% of the stock of Centrus Energy is held by insiders. Only 23.30% of the stock of Centrus Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU



Earnings for Centrus Energy are expected to decrease by -56.55% in the coming year, from $4.35 to $1.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Centrus Energy is 8.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Centrus Energy is 8.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.41.

