Earnings results for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment last released its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.61%. The high price target for CHMI is $12.00 and the low price target for CHMI is $10.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.13, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a forecasted upside of 9.6% from its current price of $10.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.67%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is 53.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 88.52% in the coming year. This indicates that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

In the past three months, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is held by insiders. 45.67% of the stock of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI



Earnings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment are expected to decrease by -27.81% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is -2.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is -2.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

