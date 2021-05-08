Earnings results for Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Chinook Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 6th, 2021. The reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics has generated ($5.15) earnings per share over the last year. Chinook Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chinook Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 76.15%. The high price target for KDNY is $38.00 and the low price target for KDNY is $25.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Chinook Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

In the past three months, Chinook Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Chinook Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY



Earnings for Chinook Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.97) to ($1.96) per share. The P/E ratio of Chinook Therapeutics is -4.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chinook Therapeutics is -4.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chinook Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

