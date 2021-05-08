OTTER TAIL (NASDAQ:OTTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail last announced its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Its revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Otter Tail has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Otter Tail has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OTTER TAIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OTTR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Otter Tail in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Otter Tail stock.

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS (NYSE:MLM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Its revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has generated $9.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.4. Martin Marietta Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MLM)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Martin Marietta Materials in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Martin Marietta Materials stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MLM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EQUITY COMMONWEALTH (NYSE:EQC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The company earned $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Its revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Commonwealth has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Equity Commonwealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EQUITY COMMONWEALTH? (NYSE:EQC)

KOPIN (NASDAQ:KOPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. Kopin has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. Kopin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KOPIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KOPN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kopin in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kopin stock.

