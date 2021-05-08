REGAL BELOIT (NYSE:RBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit last posted its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business earned $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Its revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Beloit has generated $5.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0. Regal Beloit has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REGAL BELOIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RBC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Regal Beloit in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Regal Beloit stock.

IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:ISNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems last released its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $2.88 million during the quarter. Image Sensing Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.0. Image Sensing Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS? (NASDAQ:ISNS)

B2GOLD (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold last posted its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. B2Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS B2GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for B2Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” B2Gold stock.

HURON CONSULTING GROUP (NASDAQ:HURN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year. Huron Consulting Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HURON CONSULTING GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HURN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Huron Consulting Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Huron Consulting Group stock.

