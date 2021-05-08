Earnings results for Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.61.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.04) earnings per share over the last year. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Constellation Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 115.24%. The high price target for CNST is $75.00 and the low price target for CNST is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Constellation Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Constellation Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Constellation Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $756,093.00 in company stock. Only 10.60% of the stock of Constellation Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.77) to ($3.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals is -7.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals is -7.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

