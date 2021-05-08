Earnings results for CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

CrossAmerica Partners last issued its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company earned $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.91 million. CrossAmerica Partners has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. CrossAmerica Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. CrossAmerica Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CrossAmerica Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.20%. The high price target for CAPL is $18.00 and the low price target for CAPL is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CrossAmerica Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.67, CrossAmerica Partners has a forecasted downside of 17.2% from its current price of $20.13. CrossAmerica Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.35%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CrossAmerica Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CrossAmerica Partners is 411.76%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, CrossAmerica Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 250.00% in the coming year. This indicates that CrossAmerica Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

In the past three months, CrossAmerica Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.89% of the stock of CrossAmerica Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL



Earnings for CrossAmerica Partners are expected to grow by 42.37% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of CrossAmerica Partners is 7.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of CrossAmerica Partners is 7.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.02. CrossAmerica Partners has a P/B Ratio of 8.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here