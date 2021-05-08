KFORCE (NASDAQ:KFRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kforce has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Kforce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KFORCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KFRC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kforce in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kforce stock.

EXACT SCIENCES (NASDAQ:EXAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business earned $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Exact Sciences has generated ($1.49) earnings per share over the last year. Exact Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXACT SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXAS)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exact Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Exact Sciences stock.

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ESE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0. ESCO Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESCO TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ESE)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ESCO Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ESCO Technologies stock.

W&T OFFSHORE (NYSE:WTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. W&T Offshore has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.5. W&T Offshore has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS W&T OFFSHORE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WTI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for W&T Offshore in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” W&T Offshore stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WTI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

