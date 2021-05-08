ITAÚ UNIBANCO (NYSE:ITUB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco last issued its earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business earned $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco has generated $0.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4.

IS ITAÚ UNIBANCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ITUB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Itaú Unibanco in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Itaú Unibanco stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ITUB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NORTHWEST PIPE (NASDAQ:NWPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Northwest Pipe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTHWEST PIPE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NWPX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Northwest Pipe in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Northwest Pipe stock.

PENUMBRA (NYSE:PEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year. Penumbra has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PENUMBRA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PEN)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Penumbra in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Penumbra stock.

MALIBU BOATS (NASDAQ:MBUU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats last issued its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Malibu Boats has generated $3.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Malibu Boats has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MALIBU BOATS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MBUU)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Malibu Boats in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Malibu Boats stock.

