RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES (NYSE:RHP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties last posted its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties has generated $6.86 earnings per share over the last year. Ryman Hospitality Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RHP)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ryman Hospitality Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RHP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ryman Hospitality Properties

FERRARI (NYSE:RACE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.22. The business earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ferrari has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.5. Ferrari has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FERRARI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RACE)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ferrari in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ferrari stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RACE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ferrari

RADIAN GROUP (NYSE:RDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business earned $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Radian Group has generated $3.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Radian Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RADIAN GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RDN)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Radian Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Radian Group stock.

Radian Group

VEECO INSTRUMENTS (NASDAQ:VECO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business earned $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeco Instruments has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year. Veeco Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VEECO INSTRUMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VECO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veeco Instruments in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Veeco Instruments stock.

Veeco Instruments