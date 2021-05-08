Earnings results for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Diebold Nixdorf last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Diebold Nixdorf has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Diebold Nixdorf has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Diebold Nixdorf will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Diebold Nixdorf in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.48%. The high price target for DBD is $20.00 and the low price target for DBD is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Diebold Nixdorf has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf does not currently pay a dividend. Diebold Nixdorf does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

In the past three months, Diebold Nixdorf insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $676,550.00 in company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of Diebold Nixdorf is held by insiders. 85.37% of the stock of Diebold Nixdorf is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD



Earnings for Diebold Nixdorf are expected to grow by 182.81% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $1.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Diebold Nixdorf is -3.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

