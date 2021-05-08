Earnings results for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.76) earnings per share over the last year. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 412.97%. The high price target for DFFN is $3.50 and the low price target for DFFN is $3.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.50, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 413.0% from its current price of $0.68. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

In the past three months, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.93% of the stock of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 8.00% of the stock of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN



Earnings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals are expected to remain at ($0.22) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is -0.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is -0.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

