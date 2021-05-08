CANAAN (NASDAQ:CAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $5.86 million during the quarter. Canaan has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Canaan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

RINGCENTRAL (NYSE:RNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company earned $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RingCentral has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. RingCentral has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RINGCENTRAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RNG)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RingCentral in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 16 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” RingCentral stock.

MANTECH INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MANT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ManTech International has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. ManTech International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MANTECH INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MANT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ManTech International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ManTech International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MANT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GLATFELTER (NYSE:GLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year. Glatfelter has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLATFELTER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GLT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Glatfelter in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Glatfelter stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GLT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

