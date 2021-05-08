DENALI THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:DNLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Denali Therapeutics has generated ($2.07) earnings per share over the last year. Denali Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DENALI THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DNLI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Denali Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Denali Therapeutics stock.

Denali Therapeutics

KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:KFFB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp last announced its earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, September 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP? (NASDAQ:KFFB)

STAG INDUSTRIAL (NYSE:STAG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $134 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. Its revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. STAG Industrial has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.9. STAG Industrial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STAG INDUSTRIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STAG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for STAG Industrial in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” STAG Industrial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STAG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

STAG Industrial

COMSTOCK RESOURCES (NYSE:CRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year. Comstock Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMSTOCK RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CRK)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Comstock Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Comstock Resources stock.

Comstock Resources