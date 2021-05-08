LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:LGND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63 million. Its revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LGND)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Its revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. Mplx has generated $2.32 earnings per share over the last year. Mplx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MPLX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MPLX)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mplx in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mplx stock.

Mplx

LCI INDUSTRIES (NYSE:LCII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. LCI Industries has generated $5.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. LCI Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LCI INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LCII)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LCI Industries in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” LCI Industries stock.

LCI Industries

FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:FI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business earned $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Frank’s International has generated ($0.33) earnings per share over the last year. Frank’s International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Frank’s International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Frank’s International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Frank’s International