SERVICE CO. INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:SCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Co. International has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. Service Co. International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SERVICE CO. INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Service Co. International in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Service Co. International stock.

ELEVATE CREDIT (NYSE:ELVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. Elevate Credit has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELEVATE CREDIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ELVT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Elevate Credit in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Elevate Credit stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ELVT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ARWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARWR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock.

KAMAN (NYSE:KAMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kaman has generated $1.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,859.6. Kaman has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KAMAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KAMN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kaman in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kaman stock.

