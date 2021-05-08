TRIVAGO (NASDAQ:TRVG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. trivago has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRIVAGO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRVG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for trivago in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” trivago stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRVG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WARNER MUSIC GROUP (NASDAQ:WMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Its revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Warner Music Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Warner Music Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WARNER MUSIC GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WMG)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Warner Music Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Warner Music Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WMG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CRYOPORT (NASDAQ:CYRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm earned $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cryoport has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year. Cryoport has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRYOPORT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CYRX)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cryoport in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cryoport stock.

PARK-OHIO (NASDAQ:PKOH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year. Park-Ohio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PARK-OHIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PKOH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Park-Ohio in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Park-Ohio stock.

