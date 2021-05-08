CVR ENERGY (NYSE:CVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy last announced its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. CVR Energy has generated $3.78 earnings per share over the last year. CVR Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CVR ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CVI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CVR Energy in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CVR Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CVI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ZILLOW GROUP (NASDAQ:ZG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zillow Group has generated ($1.48) earnings per share over the last year. Zillow Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZILLOW GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZG)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zillow Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Zillow Group stock.

EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM (NYSE:ETRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business earned $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equitrans Midstream has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year. Equitrans Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ETRN)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equitrans Midstream in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Equitrans Midstream stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ETRN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TRANSMEDICS GROUP (NASDAQ:TMDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. TransMedics Group has generated ($2.36) earnings per share over the last year. TransMedics Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANSMEDICS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TMDX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TransMedics Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TransMedics Group stock.

