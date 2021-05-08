ONE GAS (NYSE:OGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas last announced its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has generated $3.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. ONE Gas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONE GAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OGS)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ONE Gas in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ONE Gas stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OGS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ONE Gas

THOMSON REUTERS (NYSE:TRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thomson Reuters has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Thomson Reuters has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THOMSON REUTERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRI)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Thomson Reuters in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Thomson Reuters stock.

Thomson Reuters

RED ROCK RESORTS (NASDAQ:RRR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.19. The firm earned $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Red Rock Resorts has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year. Red Rock Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RED ROCK RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RRR)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Red Rock Resorts in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Red Rock Resorts stock.

Red Rock Resorts

ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ATRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Atara Biotherapeutics has generated ($5.67) earnings per share over the last year. Atara Biotherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATRA)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atara Biotherapeutics stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics