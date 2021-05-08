OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS (NYSE:OHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors last released its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.9. Omega Healthcare Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW?

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Omega Healthcare Investors stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors

BROADWAY FINANCIAL EARNINGS INFORMATION

Broadway Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $3.24 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Broadway Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BROADWAY FINANCIAL?

R1 RCM EARNINGS INFORMATION

R1 RCM last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. R1 RCM has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.4. R1 RCM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS R1 RCM A BUY RIGHT NOW?

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for R1 RCM in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” R1 RCM stock.

R1 RCM

SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS INFORMATION

Sangamo Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business earned $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sangamo Therapeutics has generated ($0.85) earnings per share over the last year. Sangamo Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW?

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sangamo Therapeutics stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics