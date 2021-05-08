SUNCOR ENERGY (NYSE:SU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy has generated $2.12 earnings per share over the last year. Suncor Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNCOR ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SU)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Suncor Energy in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Suncor Energy stock.

GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS (NASDAQ:GPP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners last posted its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Green Plains Partners has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Green Plains Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GPP)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Green Plains Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Green Plains Partners stock.

MCAFEE (NASDAQ:MCFE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $442 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. McAfee has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. McAfee has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MCAFEE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MCFE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for McAfee in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” McAfee stock.

INFINERA (NASDAQ:INFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business earned $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Its revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Infinera has generated ($0.83) earnings per share over the last year. Infinera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INFINERA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INFN)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Infinera in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Infinera stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INFN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

