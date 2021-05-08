LEGGETT & PLATT (NYSE:LEG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt last released its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Leggett & Platt has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.8. Leggett & Platt has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LEGGETT & PLATT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LEG)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Leggett & Platt in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Leggett & Platt stock.

HALLADOR ENERGY (NASDAQ:HNRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Hallador Energy has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. Hallador Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HALLADOR ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HNRG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hallador Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hallador Energy stock.

SKILLZ (NYSE:SKLZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz last announced its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company earned $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Skillz has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Skillz has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SKILLZ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SKLZ)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Skillz in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Skillz stock.

INOGEN (NASDAQ:INGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business earned $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Inogen has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year. Inogen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INOGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INGN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inogen in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Inogen stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INGN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

