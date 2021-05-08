MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:MAXR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $1.24. The business earned $392 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Maxar Technologies has generated ($2.10) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. Maxar Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAXR)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Maxar Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Maxar Technologies stock.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:ZBRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has generated $12.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.7. Zebra Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zebra Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zebra Technologies stock.

HILLENBRAND (NYSE:HI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hillenbrand has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year. Hillenbrand has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HILLENBRAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hillenbrand in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hillenbrand stock.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC last posted its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. TCG BDC has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. TCG BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TCG BDC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CGBD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TCG BDC in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” TCG BDC stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CGBD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

