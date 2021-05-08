SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SEDG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies last issued its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. Its revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarEdge Technologies has generated $2.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.4. SolarEdge Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SEDG)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SolarEdge Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” SolarEdge Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SEDG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SolarEdge Technologies

HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:HBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products last released its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $184.60 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Huttig Building Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

LIFE STORAGE (NYSE:LSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.38. The firm earned $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Storage has generated $5.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. Life Storage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIFE STORAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LSI)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Life Storage in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Life Storage stock.

Life Storage

TENNANT (NYSE:TNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant last posted its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53. The business earned $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Its revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tennant has generated $2.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.6. Tennant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

