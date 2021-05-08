SEASPINE (NASDAQ:SPNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine last released its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.16. SeaSpine has generated ($2.07) earnings per share over the last year. SeaSpine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEASPINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPNE)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SeaSpine in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SeaSpine stock.

GRIFOLS (NASDAQ:GRFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grifols has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Grifols has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRIFOLS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRFS)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grifols in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Grifols stock.

KAR AUCTION SERVICES (NYSE:KAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. Its revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. KAR Auction Services has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.2. KAR Auction Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KAR AUCTION SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KAR)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KAR Auction Services in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” KAR Auction Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KAR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FTS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:FTSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. FTS International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. FTS International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

