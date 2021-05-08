SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS (NYSE:SHO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors last released its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm earned $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Its revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sunstone Hotel Investors has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year. Sunstone Hotel Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHO)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sunstone Hotel Investors stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SHO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK last posted its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Its revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has generated $4.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.3. AMETEK has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMETEK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AME)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AMETEK in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AMETEK stock.

HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL (NYSE:HASI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital last announced its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.6. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HASI)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock.

UNITIL (NYSE:UTL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0. Unitil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UTL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Unitil in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Unitil stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UTL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

