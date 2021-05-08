THE CHEMOURS (NYSE:CC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business earned $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Chemours has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year. The Chemours has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE CHEMOURS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Chemours in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Chemours stock.

The Chemours

CVS HEALTH (NYSE:CVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company earned $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. Its revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has generated $7.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. CVS Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CVS HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CVS)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CVS Health in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CVS Health stock.

CVS Health

(NASDAQ:COUR)

No earning Data

IS COURSERA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COUR)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coursera in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Coursera stock.

Coursera

CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT (NASDAQ:CDEV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.23. The business earned $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year. Centennial Resource Development has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDEV)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Centennial Resource Development in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Centennial Resource Development stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CDEV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Centennial Resource Development