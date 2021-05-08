IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD last released its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm earned $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IAMGOLD has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year. IAMGOLD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IAMGOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IAG)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IAMGOLD in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” IAMGOLD stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IAG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IAMGOLD

GARTNER (NYSE:IT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IT)

Gartner last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.3. Gartner has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GARTNER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gartner in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Gartner stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Gartner

MEDIFAST (NYSE:MED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MED)

Medifast last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medifast has generated $5.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. Medifast has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDIFAST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MED)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medifast in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Medifast stock.

Medifast

ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE (NYSE:ACRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate last released its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Ares Commercial Real Estate has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACRE)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ares Commercial Real Estate stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate