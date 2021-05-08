ON SEMICONDUCTOR (NASDAQ:ON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has generated $1.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.8. ON Semiconductor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ON SEMICONDUCTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ON)

26 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ON Semiconductor in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings, 18 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ON Semiconductor stock.

BEL FUSE (NASDAQ:BELFA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse last posted its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. Bel Fuse has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.2. Bel Fuse has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BEL FUSE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BELFA)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bel Fuse in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bel Fuse stock.

SEALED AIR (NYSE:SEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air last posted its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sealed Air has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Sealed Air has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEALED AIR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SEE)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sealed Air in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sealed Air stock.

HARSCO (NYSE:HSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco last released its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business earned $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Harsco has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.0. Harsco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARSCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HSC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harsco in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Harsco stock.

