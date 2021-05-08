INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST (NYSE:CSR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust last issued its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.37. Investors Real Estate Trust has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Investors Real Estate Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CSR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Investors Real Estate Trust stock.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business earned $609 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Its revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lyft has generated ($9.90) earnings per share over the last year. Lyft has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LYFT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LYFT)

29 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lyft in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 22 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lyft stock.

ENLINK MIDSTREAM (NYSE:ENLC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. EnLink Midstream has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year. EnLink Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENLINK MIDSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENLC)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EnLink Midstream in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” EnLink Midstream stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ENLC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

APTOSE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:APTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Aptose Biosciences has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. Aptose Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APTOSE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APTO)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aptose Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aptose Biosciences stock.

