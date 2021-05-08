ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST (NYSE:EPRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Essential Properties Realty Trust has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.5. Essential Properties Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EPRT)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Essential Properties Realty Trust stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust

MATCH GROUP (NASDAQ:MTCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business earned $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Match Group has generated $4.53 earnings per share over the last year. Match Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MATCH GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MTCH)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Match Group in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Match Group stock.

Match Group

JBG SMITH PROPERTIES (NYSE:JBGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JBG SMITH Properties has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.4. JBG SMITH Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN JBG SMITH PROPERTIES? (NYSE:JBGS)

Wall Street analysts have given JBG SMITH Properties a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but JBG SMITH Properties wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:KNSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.99) earnings per share over the last year. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KNSA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals