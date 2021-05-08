JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES (NASDAQ:JKHY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Its revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has generated $3.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.1. Jack Henry & Associates has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JKHY)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jack Henry & Associates in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Jack Henry & Associates stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JKHY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Jack Henry & Associates

LANTERN PHARMA (NASDAQ:LTRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma last released its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Lantern Pharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lantern Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LANTERN PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LTRN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lantern Pharma in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lantern Pharma stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LTRN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Lantern Pharma

GLOBUS MEDICAL (NYSE:GMED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm earned $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.7. Globus Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLOBUS MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GMED)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Globus Medical in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Globus Medical stock.

Globus Medical

ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ARQT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has generated ($22.78) earnings per share over the last year. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARQT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics