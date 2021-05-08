SANMINA (NASDAQ:SANM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina last announced its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Its revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Sanmina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SANMINA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SANM)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sanmina in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sanmina stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SANM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KKR & CO. INC. (NYSE:KKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. KKR & Co. Inc. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KKR & CO. INC. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KKR)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” KKR & Co. Inc. stock.

SABRE (NASDAQ:SABR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business earned $327 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Its revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sabre has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. Sabre has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SABRE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SABR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sabre in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Sabre stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SABR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS (NYSE:NEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NEX)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock.

