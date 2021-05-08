CURO GROUP (NYSE:CURO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group last posted its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. CURO Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CURO GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CURO)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CURO Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CURO Group stock.

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL (NYSE:WLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm earned $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Westlake Chemical has generated $3.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.3. Westlake Chemical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTLAKE CHEMICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WLK)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Westlake Chemical in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Westlake Chemical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WLK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PRETIUM RESOURCES (NYSE:PVG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Its revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pretium Resources has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Pretium Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRETIUM RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PVG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pretium Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Pretium Resources stock.

UFP TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:UFPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. Its revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. UFP Technologies has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. UFP Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UFP TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UFPT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UFP Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” UFP Technologies stock.

