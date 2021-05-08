Earnings results for Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

Ebix last announced its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business earned $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 million. Its revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ebix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Ebix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ebix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.45%. The high price target for EBIX is $33.00 and the low price target for EBIX is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ebix has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, Ebix has a forecasted upside of 9.5% from its current price of $30.15. Ebix has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix has a dividend yield of 0.98%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ebix has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

In the past three months, Ebix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.80% of the stock of Ebix is held by insiders. 77.82% of the stock of Ebix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX



The P/E ratio of Ebix is 9.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of Ebix is 9.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.35. Ebix has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

