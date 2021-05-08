RAMBUS (NASDAQ:RMBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus last issued its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $105 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Its revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rambus has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year. Rambus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAMBUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RMBS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rambus in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Rambus stock.

ARISTA NETWORKS (NYSE:ANET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks last announced its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The company earned $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Its revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has generated $8.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.8. Arista Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARISTA NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ANET)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arista Networks in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arista Networks stock.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY (NYSE:VSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Vishay Intertechnology has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7. Vishay Intertechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VSH)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vishay Intertechnology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Vishay Intertechnology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VSH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VERITONE (NASDAQ:VERI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone last posted its earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. Veritone has generated ($2.85) earnings per share over the last year. Veritone has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERITONE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VERI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veritone in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Veritone stock.

