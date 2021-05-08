SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP (NASDAQ:SHLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group last issued its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SHLS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shoals Technologies Group in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Shoals Technologies Group stock.

Shoals Technologies Group

DOMINION ENERGY (NYSE:D) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year. Dominion Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOMINION ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:D)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dominion Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dominion Energy stock.

Dominion Energy

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TTEC has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.6. TTEC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TTEC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TTEC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TTEC in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TTEC stock.

TTEC

GREENSKY (NASDAQ:GSKY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.8. GreenSky has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREENSKY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GSKY)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GreenSky in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” GreenSky stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GSKY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GreenSky